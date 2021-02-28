Clothes drier sparks fire at Aloft hotel in Midtown, firefighters say

article

Guests staying at the Aloft hotel in Midtown were evacuated Saturday night after a clothes drier caught fire, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the hotel located at 3650 Midtown Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy smoke coming from the second-floor laundry room of the six-floor hotel. Firefighters say a clothes drier inside the room sparked the blaze.

According to TFR, the automatic sprinkler system worked properly and successfully isolated the fire. The fire was under control by 8:50 p.m.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire was accidental.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

