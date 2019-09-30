'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash arrested in Pasco County for domestic battery

An actress from the movie “Clueless” found herself in handcuffs Sunday night after she was arrested for domestic battery in Pasco County.

Stacey Dash, who was best known for her role as Dionne in the 1995 film, was arrested at the Trinity Club apartments in New Port Richey. She initially called 911, claiming to the dispatcher she had been assaulted by her husband.

While on the phone with 911, she told Pasco County dispatchers she got into some sort of altercation with her husband and stepchildren.

“We were all arguing. I asked the daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face. I pushed her back. He put me into a chokehold,” said Dash. During the call, her husband said in the background it wasn’t a chokehold and Dash said she had marks on her neck.

The arrest affidavit said Dash pushed and slapped her husband, and deputies found red scratch marks on his arm.

“We’re going to tell them exactly what happened, and if me pulling you off was not okay then fine. But I’m not scratching, hitting and all that stuff. I’m the one with the scratches,” her husband said in the background of the 911 call.

Dash was arrested for domestic battery and taken to jail where she bonded out Monday morning.

“It doesn’t matter what culture you’re from, what race you are, what religions is are, how much money you have or don’t have. Domestic violence is across all of those demographics,” said Kevin Doll, a spokesperson with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco County deputies said the charge is a misdemeanor, and it will be up to the state attorney to decide whether to file formal charges.

Dash said during her 911 call that she doesn’t live in Florida and wanted to get a flight back to Los Angeles as soon as she could.