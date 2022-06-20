CNA Technical Center training up healthcare workers in Temple Terrace

A Hillsborough County training center is working to equip more people to enter the healthcare workforce as certified nursing assistants.

CNA Technical Center in Temple Terrace offers education, skills training and employment opportunities to its students. Scholarships are also available for low income individuals.

Certified Nursing Assistants work under the supervision of a registered nurse to provide care to patients.

In addition to nursing assistants, CNA Technical Center also trains students to become phlebotomists.

CNA Technical Center is located at 5404 E. Fowler Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.

To learn more, visit cnatechnicalcenter.com