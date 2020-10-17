Coast Guard rescues 6 from capsized boat near Sunshine Skyway

article

Six people were rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday after their boat overturned near the Sunshine Skyway in Tampa Bay.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat operator made a distress call saying the boat was close to capsizing.

Crews from Coast Guard stations Cortez and St. Petersburg located the boat and pulled two people wearing life jackets from the water. They rescued four others from the capsized boat.

“Regardless of how a person ends up in the water, wearing a life jacket is the single most important precaution a person can take to increase their chances of survival when situations like this take place,” said Capt. Mathew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “This is why we urge all boaters to have life jackets with them.”

Sea Tow recovered the boat and took it to a marina.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Advertisement

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter