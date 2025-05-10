Coast Guard rescues man after his 15-foot boat capsizes near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

The Brief The Coast Guard rescued a man after his 15-foot boat capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday morning. The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg says that crews responded to the 911 call around 7:30 a.m. and the man was not injured.



A man was rescued by the Coast Guard after his 15-foot boat capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg says that crews responded to the 911 call around 7:30 a.m. and the man was not injured.

Courtesy: USCG

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders say they brought the man to Maximo Boat Ramp and say that sharing his boating plans with his family could've saved his life.

What they're saying:

"Sharing his float plan with his wife and coordination between partner agencies helped save this man's life," said Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Catell, an operations unit controller at Sector St. Petersburg. "With National Safe Boating Week fast approaching, May 17-23, all boaters are reminded to brush up on boating safety skills and prepare for the boating season."

READ: Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster: 45 years later

The boat's owner is coordinating commercial salvage.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Coast Guard.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: