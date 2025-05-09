Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster: 45 years later

The Brief Thirty-five people died on May 9, 1980, when the MV Summit Venture hit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The current Skyway Bridge opened in 1987 with new safety features. Remaining sections of the old bridge were converted into Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.



Friday marks 45 years since one of the Tampa Bay area's worst tragedies when a freighter hit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, causing part of the bridge to collapse.

1980 tragedy

The backstory:

On the morning of May 9, 1980, the MV Summit Venture hit one of the support beams on the bridge, causing 1,200 feet of the bridge to plummet into the bay.

Six cars, a truck and a Greyhound bus fell 150 feet in the moments that followed, killing 35 people.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 9th May 1980: Debris from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge perched on the bow of the freighter Summit Venture after the vessel rammed the bridge during a thunderstorm at Tampa Bay, Florida, causing 34 deaths. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

PREVIOUS: 40 years later, filmmakers hope to dispel myths about Skyway Bridge disaster

New Skyway Bridge built

The new Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge opened in 1987 with numerous safety enhancements to safeguard against collisions. The bridge was elevated, the channel was widened and features such as large concrete barriers – known as "dolphins" – were added.

Pictured: Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Remaining sections of the old bridge were converted into Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, which opened in 1994.

NTSB wants current bridge evaluated

Dig deeper:

In March, the National Transportation Safety Board included the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on its list of 68 bridges the agency wants to undergo vulnerability assessments.

The NTSB's list is part of an effort to figure out if bridges built before 1991, when new safety standards were set, are at risk of collapse should they be hit by a vessel.

The agency emphasized that the bridges on the list do not face an immediate risk of collapsing.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the State of Florida and previous FOX 13 News reports.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: