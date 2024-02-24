Coast Guard searching for missing paddleboarder last seen at Dunedin Marina

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was last seen on an inflatable paddle board out of Dunedin Marina on Saturday.

Courtesy: The U.S. Coast Guard

According to crews, 49-year-old Ziad Abdeen was wearing dark shorts and a light blue t-shirt when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Sector St. Petersburg command center at 866-881-1392.

