Coast Guard searching for missing paddleboarder last seen at Dunedin Marina
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was last seen on an inflatable paddle board out of Dunedin Marina on Saturday.
Courtesy: The U.S. Coast Guard
According to crews, 49-year-old Ziad Abdeen was wearing dark shorts and a light blue t-shirt when he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Sector St. Petersburg command center at 866-881-1392.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter