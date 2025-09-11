Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman off Anclote
ANCLOTE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman who they say disappeared nearly 50 miles off the Gulf coast.
What we know:
USCG officials say Brandon Taylor, 42, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about 46 miles west of Anclote, which sits along the border of Pasco and Pinellas counties. He was wearing tan shorts at the time, according to officials.
Photo of Brandon Taylor. Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Brandon Taylor is urged to call 866-881-1392.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.