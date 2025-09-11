Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman off Anclote

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 42-year-old Brandon Taylor. Officials say the fisherman was last seen early Wednesday about 46 miles west of Anclote. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 866-881-1392.



The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman who they say disappeared nearly 50 miles off the Gulf coast.

What we know:

USCG officials say Brandon Taylor, 42, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about 46 miles west of Anclote, which sits along the border of Pasco and Pinellas counties. He was wearing tan shorts at the time, according to officials.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of Brandon Taylor. Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brandon Taylor is urged to call 866-881-1392.