Cold case cracked: Police arrest suspect in 2018 killing of Lakeland teen

By
Published  November 12, 2025 10:11am EST
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

    The Brief

      • Lakeland police say they believe they now know who killed 14-year-old Rex Honors IV in 2018.
      • The case went cold but was recently reopened by LPD’s cold case investigators.
      • Investigators said that by using advancements in technology and conducting additional interviews, investigators were able to identify and apprehend a suspect, bringing a measure of closure to the victim’s family.

    LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland police say they believe they now know who killed 14-year-old Rex Honors IV in 2018.

    What we know:

    On July 3, 2018, the victim’s older brother, Rex Honors III, 21, called police shortly before 4:30 a.m. and reported that he got home late and couldn’t find his younger brother, 14-year-old Rex Honors IV.

    Honors told police that a table was broken and the sliding glass door to the backyard was opened.

    Officers checked the home and found the 14-year-old brother in the backyard, deceased.

    The case went cold but was recently reopened by LPD’s cold case investigators.

    What they're saying:

    They said that by using advancements in technology and conducting additional interviews, investigators were able to identify and apprehend a suspect, bringing a measure of closure to the victim’s family.

    What we don't know:

    Investigators have not revealed how Rex Honor IV died. 

    The name of the suspect arrested in connection with his death is expected to be released during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Lakeland Police Department and previous FOX 13 News reports. 

