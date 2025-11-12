Cold case cracked: Police arrest suspect in 2018 killing of Lakeland teen
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland police say they believe they now know who killed 14-year-old Rex Honors IV in 2018.
What we know:
On July 3, 2018, the victim’s older brother, Rex Honors III, 21, called police shortly before 4:30 a.m. and reported that he got home late and couldn’t find his younger brother, 14-year-old Rex Honors IV.
Honors told police that a table was broken and the sliding glass door to the backyard was opened.
Officers checked the home and found the 14-year-old brother in the backyard, deceased.
The case went cold but was recently reopened by LPD’s cold case investigators.
What they're saying:
They said that by using advancements in technology and conducting additional interviews, investigators were able to identify and apprehend a suspect, bringing a measure of closure to the victim’s family.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not revealed how Rex Honor IV died.
The name of the suspect arrested in connection with his death is expected to be released during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Lakeland Police Department and previous FOX 13 News reports.