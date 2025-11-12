Cold case cracked: Police arrest suspect in 2018 killing of Lakeland teen

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The Brief Lakeland police say they believe they now know who killed 14-year-old Rex Honors IV in 2018. The case went cold but was recently reopened by LPD’s cold case investigators. Investigators said that by using advancements in technology and conducting additional interviews, investigators were able to identify and apprehend a suspect, bringing a measure of closure to the victim’s family.



What we know:

On July 3, 2018, the victim’s older brother, Rex Honors III, 21, called police shortly before 4:30 a.m. and reported that he got home late and couldn’t find his younger brother, 14-year-old Rex Honors IV.

Honors told police that a table was broken and the sliding glass door to the backyard was opened.

Officers checked the home and found the 14-year-old brother in the backyard, deceased.

What they're saying:

They said that by using advancements in technology and conducting additional interviews, investigators were able to identify and apprehend a suspect, bringing a measure of closure to the victim’s family.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not revealed how Rex Honor IV died.

The name of the suspect arrested in connection with his death is expected to be released during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.