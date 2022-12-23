Cold weather shelters expected to stay open through the weekend

If you need a warm place to stay this weekend, several cold weather shelters across the Tampa Bay area are open.

Non-profits are partnering with counties to open the shelters. They open when the feels like temperatures hit 40 degrees or lower.

Many of the shelters also serve meals. Several are churches that are also holding Christmas services this weekend. Organizers said the churches told them this is part of their season of giving.

RELATED: Tampa Bay area counties open cold weather shelters with freeze warnings issued for Christmas weekend

The CEO of the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas that partners with the county to open shelters in Pinellas, said she’s grateful to all the non-profits, churches and community members who’ve stepped up to help others.

"Here we are in the holiday season and once again, places are being asked to open their doors for the most vulnerable in our community, and they’re not only doing so, but they are doing so with a smile on their face, with grace in their heart, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of all of our partners during this time not only within the HLA, but also in the continuum of care in Pinellas County," Dr. Monika Alesnik, the CEO of Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas, said.

Over at Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, crews wrapped up some of the plants in frost blankets Friday. The blankets use heat from the ground to keep them warm, Garden Foreman Sean Farrell said.

READ: Cold air settling in across Tampa Bay area with freeze warnings issued in most of the region

He said they moved about 10% of the plants that are more sensitive inside. They also have heaters on others.

Ferrell said the flamingos are from a colder climate and can handle the cold temperatures, so they’ll be outside Saturday. At night and when they’re closed, though like on Sunday, he said they move the flamingos and all the birds inside.

"We cover up our plants here probably once a year we see temperatures in the 30s and that’s our signal to kind of get prepared, and we want the plants looking great for our guests, so we take those precautions and move stuff inside, the potted stuff and kind of cover up tender stuff, and hopefully we don’t have to do it again this year," Farrell said.

Officials across the area said they’re keeping an eye out for watermain breaks that can be caused even in 40 and 50-degree temperatures. They said it’s a good idea to seal your exterior pipes.