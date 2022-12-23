Tampa Bay area counties open cold weather shelters with freeze warnings issued for Christmas weekend

With forecasters expecting the Tampa Bay area to see one of its coldest Christmas Days on record, counties across central Florida are opening cold weather shelters for anyone needing a warm place to stay over the holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s — and feels-like temperatures could get as low as 15 degrees in some places.

In anticipation of below-freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service upgraded its hard freeze and freeze watches to warnings for much of the Tampa Bay area. A wind chill advisory begins Friday night for everyone in the region.

As a result, many counties in the Bay Area are opening cold weather shelters. Here is a county-by-county list:

DeSoto County

No shelter information available.

Citrus County

No shelter information available.

Hardee County

No shelter information available.

Hernando County

Emergency management officials in Hernando County say they have coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 until weather conditions improve. Individuals that need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance.

Men's Shelter:

1090 Mondon Hill Road

Brooksville, FL 34605

(352) 799-2912 ext. 103

Women's Shelter (Mary's House):

1163 Howell Avenue

Brooksville, FL 34601

(352) 799-2912 ext. 109

RELATED: Cold air settling in across Tampa Bay area with freeze warnings issued in most of the region

Highlands County

The cold weather shelter in Highlands County will be open Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.

Shelter location:

Ben J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center

4509 George Blvd.

Sebring, FL

NOTE: If no one arrives at the shelter within three hours of opening, the shelter will be closed. Shelter guests will have to supply their own bedding and food. Transportation to or from the shelter will not be provided.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County's cold weather shelters will be activated for three nights, from Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations. Shelter organizers expect high demand with limited capacity and residents who need a warm place to stay are encouraged to use all resources like friends and family as a first option.

All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Drive

Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd

Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St

Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave

Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St

Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13 St

Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 St. Cloud Ave

Building A

Valrico, FL 33594

Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children.

All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m. and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Families in Tampa call: 813-209-1176

Families in Plant City call: 813-562-4495

READ: Local strawberry farmers and gardeners preparing for cold weather

Manatee County

Manatee County's Emergency Management Division has coordinated with The Salvation Army to open cold weather shelter space at their Manatee County location:

The Salvation Army

1204 14th St. W.

Bradenton, FL

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and there will be space for an additional 50 people.



In addition to their daily sheltering program (with space for 60 individuals overnight) during regular and high temperatures, the Salvation Army provides cold weather shelter for Manatee County’s homeless. They monitor the weather for expected drops in temperature and prepare extra bedding to increase their sheltering capacity.

Pasco County

The cold weather shelter in Pasco County will open Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. It will open each evening at 6 p.m. and close the following morning at 8 a.m.

Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, FL

NOTE: Transportation and meals are not provided.

MORE: When do iguanas fall from trees in Florida (and will it happen on Christmas Day)?

Pinellas County

Cold night shelters in Pinellas County will be activated for Friday through Sunday nights, Dec. 23 through Dec. 25, 2022. If needed, the shelters may also potentially activate on Monday, Dec. 26. The shelters provide a warm place to sleep for those in need; most also provide a meal. Each shelter opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 6 a.m. the following day.

Tarpon Springs

• Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

111 West Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Clearwater

• First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

• The Refuge Outreach Church

606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Pinellas Park

• Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

St. Petersburg

• Northwest Church

6330 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

• WestCare Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

• Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

(Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs)

• Salvation Army – St. Petersburg

1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

(Different hours: 6:00pm – 7:30am)

Polk County

No shelter information available.

Sarasota County

In Sarasota, a cold weather shelter will be available from Friday, Dec. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 25 at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, located at 1400 10th St. Intake begins at 4:40 p.m. Dinner is served at 5 p.m. Breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

In North Port, a cold weather shelter will be available from Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26 at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. each evening.

For transportation to the shelters, the Breeze Rider app can be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes. Sarasota County bus and SCATPlus are closed Sunday, Dec. 25. OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley will operate 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sumter County

No shelter information available.