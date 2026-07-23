College graduates face competitive market as artificial intelligence spending rises

The Brief Hiring managers are shifting their recruitment funds toward artificial intelligence tools instead of training recent college graduates. A new report reveals that more than half of the surveyed companies have already redirected parts of their hiring budgets toward AI technologies. AI consultants emphasize that applicants must showcase immediate competency with technology and human skills to stand out.



A new report shows that nearly half of hiring managers would rather invest in artificial intelligence tools than train the latest class of college graduates.

This shift comes from a survey conducted by ResumeTemplates.com, highlighting a tightening market for entry-level applicants.

Job budget changes

By the numbers:

Analysts surveyed 1,000 hiring managers who stated that 55% of their companies have shifted their hiring budgets to AI tools.

This reallocation makes it more difficult, but not impossible, for the Class of 2026 to secure an entry-level position.

"It's not the end of young people getting jobs," said Nathan Espey, the founder and CEO of Farcellus AI Consulting.

Automated workplace shifts

What we know:

Companies utilizing artificial intelligence are continuing to recruit new staff, but their expectations for entry-level candidates have evolved.

Employers are actively seeking individuals who possess strong soft skills like communication and human judgment, and who can seamlessly integrate technology into their workflows rather than ignoring it.

Graduates can no longer rely on a degree alone to secure employment, as companies are increasingly bypassing traditional onboarding to save on training costs.

Evolving application strategies

Big picture view:

Espey stated young people can still get jobs but need to change the way they apply.

"But it definitely does mean that young people can't wait for a company to train them on the basics," Espey said. "They need to walk in with proof that they can learn and use the tools and communicate and create value fast for that company."

Student perspectives

What they're saying:

Laila Anderson, a rising senior at the University of Tampa, said she is already looking at how she can improve her resume to get a job next year.

"I feel like since I've started college, I've always been told to start early because of how competitive it is," Anderson said. "So, navigating that and being able to do things along the way like internships or joining clubs and being involved on campus."

She knows AI is a concern for a lot of her classmates but said her path into corporate real estate should be more protected.

"I'm not necessarily worried about it," Anderson said. "I'm definitely keeping out and watching for it to see if that will change, but it is a worry for a lot of people."

Future employment preparation

What's next:

Anderson is focusing on networking to build up her list of contacts before applying next spring.

"There are a lot of networking events that you can go to. You have career services. You can connect on LinkedIn," Anderson said. "So, there are a lot of different ways to network, but you have to make sure that you're always looking for ways to keep doing it because it becomes really important when you're applying for jobs and going through that process."

Graduate tips

What you can do:

Espey recommends coming to a job interview with a portfolio of work samples.

"That shows how they think and how they use some of the AI tools that are available right now," Espey said. "And how they can actually use them to integrate into their work that they've done, be it within a research brief or a cleaned-up spreadsheet, a sample workflow or even a customer service script."

Applicants can also take online training courses to help boost their artificial intelligence skills, which expands both their resumes and portfolios.