9 teens complete program to drop charges from Tampa teen takeover

The Brief Nine teenagers arrested in May’s Tampa teen takeover completed a six-week program to clear their records of criminal charges. Participants learned about long-term consequences, completed community service projects and wrote letters of apology to avoid formal prosecution. The State Attorney's Office partnered with the non-profit Safe and Sound Hillsborough to offer this opportunity at no cost.



Nine teenagers who faced fighting charges after a May teen takeover in Tampa graduated Thursday from a six-week accountability program.

Tampa teen takeover diversion

The backstory:

Eight boys and one girl completed the "Responsibility Matters" program created by Safe and Sound Hillsborough to learn about the long-term consequences of their choices.

The participants attended sessions multiple days each week, created vision boards, finished a community service project, and wrote open letters of apology to their parents, their community and themselves. Executive Director Freddy Barton partnered with the State Attorney's Office to offer the teenagers a second chance.

"Some of these kids that were involved in the takeover had never been in trouble before in their life. This was probably their first time offense," said Barton.

Hillsborough juvenile accountability efforts

By the numbers:

Tampa police arrested 18 young people between the ages of 12 and 17 during the Tampa incident on May 8. Exactly half of those arrested chose to participate in the six-week voluntary program to earn a clean record.

"The first day was, of course, that 'I don't know why I'm here. I don't know what I'm getting myself into,'" said Barton. "Now, six weeks later, the kids want to keep coming back. They want to be involved with their instructors and their coaches and their mentors. So, we know that what we did, hopefully, will see a long-term positive effect."

Tampa youth accountability details

What's next:

Barton said the graduates will likely present their program materials and apology letters to the state attorney by the end of next week. During that meeting, the state attorney will deliver certificates of completion and officially drop all pending charges against the nine teenagers, Barton said.