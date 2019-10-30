Comfort food meets lasting memories at Gino's Bar & Restaurant

Life is made up of milestones - from your first steps to your first job, birthdays, your favorite team winning the championship, and so on.

For one FOX 13 viewer, many of these milestones have been celebrated at Gino’s Bar & Restaurant in Tampa.

From melty, saucy lasagna to gooey cheeseburgers, Gino’s is where comfort food dreams come true.

She shared a meal and a bit of her own history with FOX 13’s Chip Brewster in this week’s Bay Area Best.

Gino’s Bar & Restaurant is located at 10006 Armenia Ave. North, Tampa, FL 33612. Gino’s is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit their website, http://www.ginosrestauranttampa.com/.

Our viewers have taken Chip to three dozen different Bay Area restaurants. To see the other restaurants he’s visited, check out his Facebook page for an interactive map.

