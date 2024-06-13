Commercial flights return to Lakeland Linder Airport for first time in 10+ years

The first commercial passenger flight in over a decade is set to land on Thursday morning at Lakeland Linder Airport.

Non-stop service between Lakeland and New Haven, Connecticut, on Avelo Airlines will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

LAL officials say they hope to add more routes in the future.

"It’s kind of a crawl, walk, run philosophy here, so we’ll get New Haven up and running and slowly start adding more in the future," said LAL assistant director Adam Lund.

Fares for the Avelo flights between Lakeland and New Haven cost $66 each way.

The low-cost airline has a no change, no cancellation fee policy.

