Lakeland Linder's only restaurant closes as airport prepares for first commercial flights this June

Lakeland Linder International Airport is busy preparing for their first commercial flights this summer, but one important thing for travelers that's missing right now – a restaurant.

The airport's only restaurant, Waco Kitchen, temporarily closed late last week and let its employees go. The restaurant, which opened in November 2021, informed the airport on Friday they were going to close down temporarily, because of company structure issues.

"Just like all companies do, they restructure from time to time and some senior leadership changes," said Kris Hallstrand, the airport's director.

The airport is enforcing their 11-year lease and hopes to have the issue resolved before May 3.

"Our hope is we have a restaurant that's in compliance with their lease and will be operational. We'll see what happens," said Hallstrand.

Construction crews are currently renovating the airport's security area to comply with TSA guidelines. They're also remodeling the airport's terminal building, including repainting, re-carpeting and relighting.

"It's exciting times," said Hallstrand. "Staff is working really hard. I have a tremendous team that puts in a lot of effort, and I have no doubt we'll be ready for them."

Avelo Airline flights to New Haven, Connecticut will be twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, though they expect more flights to come. The airport will be ready to go for their first commercial flight on June 13.

