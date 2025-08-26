Community helps support Hap's Honda BMX racing team after theft

The Brief On Aug. 23, the team manager for Hap's Honda BMX discovered their trailer was broken into. Around $1,500 worth of gear was stolen, including fans and a generator. The BMX community and teammates helped replace all stolen goods in less than 24 hours.



They're the oldest BMX racing team in the state of Florida.

For more than 50 years, Hap's Honda BMX Racing has helped thousands of kids gain the confidence to not only ride, but compete on the track.

Over the weekend, they were dealt a big blow.

As their team manager went to load up their trailer, he discovered someone had broken in and taken important equipment.

The community has come out to support the team and it's members.

What they're saying:

"I realized as soon as I went to go open the trailer it had been cut open with a dye grinder of some sort," said Ryan Nobee.

Stored in his East Manatee County neighborhood, Nobbe's heart sank finding Hap's Honda BMX Racing trailer broken into.

The trailer is used to store equipment for the team.

A generator and fans used to cool off the kids, and totaling $1,500, were stolen.

"Sadness is my first emotion that comes to my heart because this is equipment and things that we use for our team to travel across the state and compete, but it’s also equipment that was donated graciously from the owner of the team. It's come financially out of her own pocket. She takes no profit from this. She does this out of the generosity and kindness of her own heart," he told FOX 13.

As Nobee called the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, his wife Nikki began thinking up a plan.

"At that point, Nikki was fast on the keyboard, and before I had to finalize the police report she was reaching out to people and trying to generate some funds," he said.

They weren't sure what would happen or what their reach would be. But in less than a day's time they felt true support.

"The following 24 hours went from being upset, angry and sad to being overjoyed with 100% being able to gather the funds to be able to replace everything that has been stolen or damaged," he said.

The team started in 1974 with owner Alice Bixler and her family helping thousands of kids learn the sport.

"Within 24 hours we were all amazed that so many people contributed to our little team, and so I’m extremely grateful to all the people who contributed," she said.

Alice remains humbled by the outreach.

"Thank you very much to our community for coming and supporting us," she said.

Nobbe said there is still a chance for whoever did this to make it right.

"If for whatever reason, you know where the trailer is. If you return it, I will be most grateful to be able to return these funds to the people who donated. If it shows up, I have a no-questions asked policy. I understand times are tough," he said.