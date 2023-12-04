Community holds vigil for murdered mother, daughter as suspect awaits extradition: ‘They're very pure souls'

Tampa's Colombian community rallied together Sunday afternoon to honor a mother and daughter stabbed to death in their Tampa apartment last month.

Loved ones say the victims were 35-year-old Alejandra Cabrejo and 14-year-old Mariana Cabrejo, and the man accused of the crimes, 25-year-old Jean Pierre Salazar, was the mother’s boyfriend.

Salazar, who fled the apartment on Riveredge Drive after the murders, was taken into custody by US Marshals in Maryland the next day.

On Sunday afternoon, dozens of friends, family members, and strangers wore white for a memorial service at Iglesia Comunal Cristiana off Webb Road.

"It's to show them that we want them to be in peace somehow," said Stephany Villa. "We consider them angels, and they're very pure souls."

Blanca Castano organized the event and became friends with Alejandra Cabrejo two years ago.

"I am a mom. I am a grandmom," she said. "It's painful because I have no words for this kind of situation, no words."

Castano said she helped Alejandra Cabrejo however she could, when the mom moved her family to Tampa from Columbia.

Tampa police said the tragedy was a case of domestic violence. Villa, a counselor, said this case hit home for her, calling this a case of femicide.

"For ladies and women that are going through domestic violence to please voice their concerns, ask for help. There are a lot of resources," she explained.

Alex Muneton hopes Salazar is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I have two daughters and thinking that somebody could do that to my daughter or my sister, it's very painful and that's why we're here to support the family," he said. "We want to make sure that there is justice for the family."

The Tampa Police Department stated Salazar is expected to be extradited back to Florida sometime before December 28.

FOX13 requested his mug shot but was told it was not yet available.