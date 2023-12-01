Woman arrested in Tampa for posing as student for relationship with adolescent

article

A woman was arrested in Tampa for posing as a home-schooled student online to engage in an inappropriate relationship with an underage boy, according to the Tampa Police Department.

According to TPD, Alyssa Zinger, 22, was arrested on November 24 and charged with two counts of Felony Lewd or Lascivious Battery and five counts of Felony Lewd or Lascivious Molestation Defendant Over 18 Victim 12-15.

READ: DeSantis and Newsom lob insults and talk some policy in a faceoff between two White House aspirants

Based on the investigation, Zinger made contact with the male victim, who was between 12 and 15 years old, by posing as a home-schooled student online.

According to search warrants obtained by FOX 13, Zinger and the victim met over Snapchat at the end of May 2023. Through the middle of September, the victim believed her to be about 14 years old.

Police were alerted to the relationship in October, according to the warrant.

"It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger's, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn't cause you or others additional harm."

Zinger was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

Police said there are believed to be additional victims. They ask anyone who believes they are a victim to contact them at 813-231-6130.