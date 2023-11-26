Woman and teenage girl killed after stabbing, Tampa police investigating

article

Police say they found a teenage girl and a woman in her 30s who had both been stabbed on Sunday morning in Tampa.

Just before 9 a.m., officers say they responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive after reports that a girl in her early teens had been hurt. According to investigators, the teenage girl had multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

Investigators say they also found a woman in her 30s who sustained similar injuries.

READ: 'I just killed my brother': Suspect confesses to murder and attacks detective, according to Largo police

The woman died at the scene, but the teenage victim was taken to a local hospital, which is where she died, according to authorities.

Tampa police say the victims are related to each other and are known to the suspect based on the preliminary investigation. According to detectives, they are working to determine what caused the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.