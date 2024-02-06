Tampa community remembers 110 homeless people who died last year

Last year, more than 100 unhoused people died on the streets of Tampa and a local church is bringing attention to the growing issue by honoring each life lost.

It comes just hours after Governor DeSantis threw his support behind efforts to address chronic homelessness in Florida.

If passed, the proposed legislation would ban people from sleeping in public places and instead allow them to stay in camps with security, sanitation and behavioral health services, but democratic lawmakers and some homeless advocates feel it's a one-size-fits-all approach that will just lead to more homeless people being arrested.

One-by-one, community members read the names of the 110 unhoused people who died on Tampa's streets last year.

"Everybody bears the divine mark and folks who are experiencing homelessness often die and nobody remembers their name," Hyde Park United Methodist Church Minister Rev. Justin LaRosa said.

It's why every year LaRosa holds a special homeless memorial service at the Portico in Downtown Tampa to honor the lives lost by reading their names, sharing scripture and singing.

"Most of us can spend an arm's length away from issues like this. We see it, we drive by, we may judge it. We may wonder, how does that happen? We may feel empathy in our heart. This puts a little bit of flesh around that bone," LaRosa said.

Pictured: Hyde Park United Methodist Church Minister Rev. Justin LaRosa

It comes on the same day Governor DeSantis endorsed new proposed legislation to combat the problem.

"It's an approach that puts the residents of Florida first and foremost, and their quality of life. But also, it's compassionate and understanding," DeSantis said.

If passed, House Bill 1365 and Senate Bill 1530 would prohibit local governments from allowing people to sleep or camp in public areas. The bills would also increase funding for homeless shelters, while requiring occupants not to use drugs and utilize workforce services, while increasing funding for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

LaRosa believes something needs to be done first to address the root causes of homelessness and, like many homeless advocates, is still upset after Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to cut $10 million in funding from the Affordable House Trust Fund as part of this year's new budget.

"Everybody should reach out to their county commissioner to remind them that we need money for affordable housing. This touches this issue and many others. But that is one tangible, easy way that people can get involved," LaRosa said.

As for the legislation, both bills were filed on Jan. 5. House bill 1375 has had its first reading and is now added to the Judiciary committee agenda. So far, Senate bill 1530 has made its way through the Community Affairs and Judiciary committees.