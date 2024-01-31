Florida considering bill that would prevent homeless people from sleeping on public property

The Florida Legislature is considering a crack-down on people who are homeless.

A bill moving through the committee process would ban local governments from allowing people to sleep on public property without a permit.

It would also allow cities and counties to designate camps for people to sleep, as long as there's proper security and sanitation.

"We want to make sure that those who need services are getting services," said bill sponsor State Sen. Jonathan Martin (R-Fort Myers). "We want to make sure that those who don't have other options are being taken care of."

Martin said that is a two-pronged solution: One, ban local governments from permitting sleeping in public spaces. And two, provide a public space that is clean, offers restrooms, security personnel and substance and mental health counselors.

"If we continue to do what we've been doing and watch the problem grow, we're going to be held accountable for the inaction," explained Martin.

In one count last January, Florida had almost 31,000 homeless people, five percent of the entire nation, with the Federal government saying just over 1,500 are in Hillsborough County.

The CEO of Metro Ministries, which helps several hundred families become self-sufficient every year, says offering services could be beneficial, but is concerned about the aspect of the bill that bans local governments from permitting sleeping in public places.

"We don't want to criminalize situations where there are no solutions," said CEO Tim Marks. "And so there is a need, I think, for more outreach to be done, which we're going to be keeping our focus on."

The bill's sponsor stresses that there are no enforcement mechanisms in the bill, and that several communities, like Miami, West Palm Beach and Brevard County already technically ban sleeping outside.

"It actually puts our police officers, our law enforcement in a very bad position," said Scott Billue, the founder of Matthew's Hope Ministries in Orlando. "It puts the possibilities of the state and county officials going against each other."

Further, he said that with rent eating up historically high portions of family budgets, the homeless are not who you think they are.

"We're talking about senior citizens," said Billue. "I can't tell you how many women over the age of 80 are walking in my office. First time homeless. They've got pensions. They weren't designed for this economy."

The bill sponsor said this is not a perfect bill, but that it will at least get the conversation started.

The Federal government has found that around 650,000 people in the US are homeless on a given night, and that Florida (30,756) is the third highest after California (181,399) and New York (103,200).

The bill's next hearing will be in the senate judiciary committee.