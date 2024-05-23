Competitive pool, lack of applicants creates hiring challenges for Lakeland police and fire

More people are moving to the City of Lakeland which increases the need for more police officers and firefighters. Both departments are struggling with an industry-wide problem -- recruitment and retention.

The Lakeland Police Department currently has 262 sworn officers out of 272 allotted, but in the next five or six years, they're going to need about 35 additional officers.

"It's based on the traffic, the population and the calls for service," said Chief of Police Sammy Taylor.

According to city data, the population in 2020 was more than 113,000 and today's population is 126,000. That's an increase of more than 12,000 in four years.

"I would much rather hire experienced police officers, that would be my goal," said Taylor. "But that's the Polk County Sheriff's goal and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's goal."

An extremely competitive pool creates hiring challenges, so they're having to come up with innovative strategies to attract talent.

"We've recruited officers from New York. We've hired some officers, about 25, from NYPD, that's worked out pretty good," added Taylor.

Retainment is also a challenge.

The police department hired 25 officers last year and lost 25 officers. The chief says it's due to a combination of officers retiring and rookies who didn't work out for one reason or another.

So far this year, they've hired 15 officers and lost four officers.

"Not getting enough qualified applicants is a huge concern for us," said Fire Chief Douglas Riley during the city's strategic planning retreat on May 14.

The fire department is struggling with the same issues as well. They currently have 188 firefighters and eleven vacancies.

Last year's turnover was unprecedented. 27 firefighters left LFD,16 left for other departments and five retired.

"Losing applicants after we spent time and energy and effort after those 1 to 3 years is even a bigger problem for us. It's painful," said Riley. "It affects morale when we put so much into these young people and then we lost them."

Both departments are working on improving competitive pay, benefits, and time off to attract and keep employees.

"Everything's at stake if you don't have a safe community," said Taylor.

The starting salary at the Lakeland Police Department is $60,000 with no experience. They're also interested in hiring individuals with military experience.

The starting salary at the Lakeland Fire Department for a Firefighter/EMT is $51,200 - $74,153, and for a Firefighter/Paramedic, it's $59,745 - $86,528.