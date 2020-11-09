Concerned about cost of housing, Polk plans to build affordable homes

Polk County is kicking off a new program to help low- and moderate-income residents become homeowners.

The county plans to start by building two homes in Davenport and two in Lakeland and sell them for less than $130,000.

It also promises to pay the down payment and closing costs, which will be forgiven as long as the homeowner remains in the house for 15 years.

“Their monthly mortgage will be about $800, which is affordable,” Tamara West told FOX 13.

West, the housing and neighborhood development manager for Polk County, is spearheading the pilot project.

“The problem is that there is not enough inventory of affordable homes,” said West.

It is a national dilemma.

The houses will be built by Domain Homes, which has built upscale and moderate-income houses in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Domain hopes to break ground within the next few months, and have the homes move-in ready by spring.

For more information, call (863) 534-5240.