'Confusingly similar': Publix sues company for trademark infringement over 'P' logo

Publix is suing a company called Pharmapacks over their circular 'P' logo, which the grocery chain calls "confusingly similar."

The Lakeland-based company's lawsuit accuses Pharmapacks, an e-commerce platform out of New York, of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and trademark dilution.

"What Publix is saying is that Pharmapacks, you’re doing what we do -- using a ‘P’ that a consumer believes is our ‘P’ and making money off our trademark and our likeness," said local attorney Anthony Rickman, who is not connected to this lawsuit.

The two logos in question

According to the suit, Publix is the fastest-growing employee-owned company in the US. It has over 1,250 stores with more than 225,000 employees.

The supermarket's logo, used as early as 1972, features a sans-serif font ‘P’ with a green circle. Pharmapack's looks similar, albeit blue.

Publix's lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tampa, requests a jury trial, injunction and damages.

"What the law provides, it doesn’t have to be the exact same ‘P. ’ If it is similar enough to cause common confusion for them, then that possibly is trademark infringement," Rickman said.

Neither side would comment on the pending litigation.

