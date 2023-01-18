Congressman Greg Steube injured in accident at home, officials say

article

Florida Congressman Greg Steube is injured after an accident on his property late Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed on social media.

A Tweet on the Republican congressman's Twitter account confirmed he sustained several injuries.

Officials have not said what the extent of his injuries were.

Congressman Steube currently serves in Florida's 17th district, which covers Sarasota County. Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term.

No other information on the accident was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.