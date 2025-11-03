'Connected Manatee' pilot program to help connect struggling families with resources at school

The Brief Connected Manatee will soon launch in January to help students at Lincoln Memorial Middle School, Palmetto Elementary and through the Project Heart program, as well as eligible School District employees. In partnership with Turning Points, Connected Manatee will act as a single referral point for teachers and staff to connect families to support. Navigators will work to enroll families in benefits like Medicaid and Snap, while providing resources like school supplies, food and clothing.



Connected Manatee is launching a program to link struggling families with resources at school.

We've all felt the squeeze from higher prices at the grocery store or rent payments. As the cost of living goes up, Turning Points is partnering with the Manatee County School District to get help for students and families. The goal is to help families in crisis.

Turning Points has been doing it in the area for the last 30 years. Now, they will be meeting families who need help directly at schools.

Connected Manatee will soon be arriving in January on the campus of Lincoln Memorial Middle School in Palmetto.

"It's a place where families trust, where they feel comfortable. We want to serve them faster, quicker," said Margi Dawson, Director of Development for Turning Points.

Turning Points will launch a pilot program to bring resources to families who are struggling.

Their office will be set up at Lincoln Memorial Middle School and will help families from Lincoln Memorial, Palmetto Elementary and through the Project Heart program.

"When a family is behind on their rent or maybe someone has lost a job, or really any crisis, they can make an appointment and go to our satellite office to meet with a navigator or to meet with other staff to really get them stabilized. That’s what you want to do. We want to stabilize the family," said Dawson.

Timeline:

For the last 30 years, Turning Points has worked to support the community.

They work to help individuals and families stay in their homes and avoid the risk of losing everything.

"We have seen a lot of families that are on the verge of eviction. They are struggling to pay their bills, struggling to pay their rent, struggling to pay utilities. Sometimes it could be pride, or they just want to be able to help themselves, they may wait too long," said Dawson.

The resource hub will be a single referral point for teachers and staff to make sure families are connected to support. Resources include transportation help, on-site supplies like school items, food and clothing.

They'll also have navigators working to enroll families in benefits like Medicaid and Snap.

"We want to be in schools where the families feel comfortable. This is a pilot program. We are starting at those first two schools. The goal is to go to the other resource centers for Manatee County Schools district so we can eventually serve all the families in all the schools in Manatee County," said Dawson.

What you can do:

Turning Points said if any family or individual needs immediate help, they can visit their one-stop center off 17th Avenue West in Bradenton.

Click here for more information, or call 941-747-1509.