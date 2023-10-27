Construction compromise saves Seminole Heights Halloween celebrations

Central Avenue in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood has long been a favorite destination for trick -or-treaters. The wide, main thoroughfare lined with historic craftsmen-style homes typically goes all out for Halloween. But this year orange construction cones, heavy machinery, pipes, and big road closure signs have taken the place of Halloween decor.

The ongoing infrastructure project, which for months has frustrated neighbors with noise, dust, and a confusing labyrinth of closed roads, had many worried their streets wouldn’t be safe by Halloween.

According to construction schedules, underground pipe work should have been completed by the end of October and roads, though not paved, should have at least been passible.

But as October drew nearer, TRIBE Seminole Heights founder Kristen Brown, who organizes one of the biggest Halloween parties in the area, was nervous.

Spooky Stroll draws more than 1,000 children to the Seminole Garden Center on Central Avenue. By the way things looked to Kristen in late September, it didn’t appear as though there would be a safe way for families to drive or even walk to the event.

Woman decorates for the Spooky Stroll.

"We have so many little kids and families who will need to park several blocks away and then walk here and not only would they not be able to drive down Central, this road would have just been too dangerous. I just kept picturing families with young kids trying to walk through a construction zone with open holes, trip hazards, and dangerous (albeit tempting for kids) heavy equipment all around," said Brown.

She took her concerns to a community meeting in September, one of several Nelson Construction has held in the Seminole Heights neighborhood to provide updates on the years-long storm water and flooding relief project that began in 2021.

Construction on Central Avenue in Seminole Heights.

To her surprise, the company called the next day. Two project managers, both dads themselves, met with Brown to walk the neighborhood and come up with a plan to get Central Avenue safely back open in time for Halloween.

Road work was escalated. Suddenly streets, which for months had laid open behind barriers, were filled in and made drivable. Nelson Construction also offered to donate portable restrooms for the event and equipment to help hang and transport decorations and displays ahead of time.

Spooky Stroll is a family-friendly Halloween party that raises funds for the nonprofit TRIBE Seminole Heights, which provides a wide range of low-cost educational programming as well as free clothes and shoes to Bay Area families.

Child during Spooky Stroll courtesy of TRIBE Seminole Heights.

Spooky Stroll will take place Saturday, October 28 at the Seminole Garden Center in Tampa. Tickets are $1 but must be purchased in advance so that families can register for a time slot.

Construction on Central Avenue between Hillsborough and Hanna will resume on November 1. Nelson Construction says they plan to finish this segment of the project ahead of schedule, with paving beginning in late November.

Neighbors looking to stay up to date on the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project can visit SeminoleHeightsStormwater.com for the latest information.