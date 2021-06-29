Contracts for 4 Hillsborough charter schools were not renewed; district must explain why, state says

The Hillsborough County School District will meet Wednesday to come up with an explanation to state leaders as to why they chose not to renew the contract for four charter schools.

The board received a letter last week from Florida’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran who says the district may have broken state law by not giving the schools 90-days' notice.

Earlier this month, the Hillsborough School Board chose not to renew the contracts for four charter schools including Kids Community College High, Pivot, South Shore, and Woodmont.

Hillsborough board members pointed to several concerns -- including academic performance, financial stability, and flaws in some student services.

Corcoran who is an advocate for charter schools wants the district to either renew the contracts -- or give him an explanation why no laws were violated. The state is threatening to withhold funding from the district over the recent decision.

"Right now, our legal team is looking through the entire content and will be, you know, waiting for a clearer stance of where we are," Superintendent Addison Davis said last week. "And we'll be working with the school board by the deadline to be able to meet the needs or the demands."

The special meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.

