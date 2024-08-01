Convenience services can take chores off your plate

From rideshares to grocery delivery, there isn't much that you can't outsource through an app.

Including laundry. Ariel Miller is a laundry pro with a service called Poplin.

"I pick up and deliver and wash, dry, fold," said Miller.

"Poplin is a peer-to-peer marketplace for laundry. On one side of the platform, we have our customers that outsource their laundry, level up their life, free up their time, and don't have to deal with the dreaded chore of laundry. And on the other side of the platform, we have our laundry pros. They are using their own washer and dryer to create a work from home gig for themselves," explained Poplin CEO & Co-Founder, Mort Fertel.

Miller said services like these aren't just about convenience for some customers, but necessity.

"There are a lot of mothers, sometimes with multiple children and, elderly, disabled people who can't really get the chore done. They will download the app. And they would create an account, and they just put in their address and their preferences for their laundry," said Miller.

Another app could bring the gas station to you.

Miami-based company EZ Fill is expanding their personal fuel delivery service in Tampa.

"Currently, our residents in Miami can either pay a one-time service fee or a monthly service fee of $13.99, and with a monthly service fee that allows you unlimited services. Our gas prices actually are an average of the gas stations within a two radius. So it's going to be right there in the middle of what you're going to be paying, within your area.

"Once we open up marine service here in Tampa, you're not going to have to pay an exorbitant amount of money at a marina to fuel up your boat, or you won't have to trail your boat and get that to the gas station. We're going to bring the marine fuel directly to your home, to your marina, or to your dock, so you'll be able to go and get on the water immediately," said Brian Douglas, the Senior Director of Sales with EZ Fill.

