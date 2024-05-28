Cook Out coming to Tampa? Records indicate possible Florida expansion

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The popular southern burger fast food chain, Cook Out, could soon open its first two restaurants in Florida, and both would be in the Tampa area!

According to Hillsborough County property records, the chain purchased two deeds in Tampa from Boston Market restaurants earlier this month.

The two locations would be:

5501 E. Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace

16215 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Cook Out has over 300 locations across the South, including restaurants in Georgia, Alabama, and North and South Carolina.

Fans of the late-night comfort food, known for burgers, shakes, and much more at affordable prices, have long clamored for a Florida location and could soon get their wish.

Cook Out hasn't listed the two potential locations under the ‘Coming Soon’ tab on their website.