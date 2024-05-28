WATCH: Black bear rifles through trash can in Tampa neighborhood

A black bear continues to roam through Hillsborough County neighborhoods three days after it was first spotted in Town ‘N’ Country on Saturday.

Deputies first spotted the bear at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, and viewer video from a home security camera in the area of West Fletcher and North Boulevard in Tampa showed the animal ransacking a garbage can late Monday night.

In the video, the bear can be seen tipping the garbage can over with its left paw and then nosing around inside. A second can lies next to it, already tipped over with bags and debris strewn about.

The bear then stalks off and at the end of the video, a man is seen walking out to check on the cans.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it's not uncommon for a bear to be seen this time of year.

"Late spring, early summer is a very frequent time for bears to be out and about, because they’re now looking for mates and partners," Forest Rothchild, an FWC public information officer, said.

The bear had previously scurried up two trees as FWC tried to set up humane ways to capture it.