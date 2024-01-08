Police search for burglary suspect accused of breaking into Tampa coffee shop

article

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are searching for a suspect they say broke into a Tampa coffee shop early Sunday morning.

According to TPD, the suspect burglarized Corona Coffee, at 9307 N. Nebraska Avenue, on Sunday at around 1 a.m. The suspect used a brick or rock to smash the glass of the front door to get into the coffee shop.

READ: Andrew Warren: Ousted Hillsborough state attorney will not seek reelection

Then, he is seen taking money from the register. TPD described the suspect as a possible black or Hispanic man, around 40-50 years old with short black hair and facial hair resembling a goatee.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or burglary to call them at 813-231-6130.