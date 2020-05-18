Coronavirus cases in Florida increase by 854 in Monday update; total deaths near 2,000

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 854 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 46,442.

The number of deaths has reached 1,997, an increase of 24 since Sunday's update. Locally, Hillsborough County reported two new deaths, while Pinellas and Polk each noted one.

Of the 46,442 cases, 45,208 are Florida residents while 1,234 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,653

Pinellas: 1,051

Sarasota: 518

Manatee: 867

Sumter: 252

Polk: 746

Citrus: 112

Hernando: 110

Pasco: 319

Highlands: 104

DeSoto: 68

Hardee: 42

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 8,304 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 677,710 people have been tested in the state as of Monday -- about 3.1% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

After two peaks in early and mid-April, the state’s curve has generally flattened over the last few weeks. Since April 18, the state has averaged just under 700 new cases per day. That’s down to a level that the health care system can handle, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As Florida starts taking steps to ease restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say new cases and more deaths are expected.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases: