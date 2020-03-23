Coronavirus closes Turnpike plaza restaurants

Fuel and convenience-store fare remain available at service plazas on Florida’s Turnpike, but restaurants were closed following an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Department of Transportation said marketplace stores, which are at five of the eight turnpike service plazas, continue to operate. Restrooms and dog-walk areas also remain open.

The state last week also stopped taking cash at toll plazas as a step to protect toll collectors. Tolls continue to be collected through an electronic system. Also, “exact coin lanes” continue to operate.

The Department of Transportation on Saturday closed walk-in SunPass customer service centers in Miami, Doral, Boca Raton, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Ocoee, Niceville and Milton. Call centers remain open.