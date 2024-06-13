Cortez community built to withstand the strongest of storms

They come with a view and with 3,300 square feet of living space. You’ll feel right at home.

"Hunters Point has everything you’d want in a mobile home," said Marshall Gobuty, founder and president of Pearl Homes.

At Hunters Point in Cortez, it’s the build of the homes that is attracting customers and gaining recognition.

"The idea is to build a home that can withstand our market, that can withstand the hurricanes… we know we will have one of our worst hurricane seasons this year," said Gobuty.

So far, 34 homes have been built with another 52 planned for the community. Gobuty showed FOX 13 what makes his homes resilient.

"By code, these have to be 2x4 and we build 2x6 and the reason why we build 2x6 is added resilience," he said.

Crews insulate cavities of the home with six inches of spray foam. Gobuty said it helps insulate and protect the home.

"All the seams are taped so there is no way for water to get into the house. There is cement, ZIP panel and the foam insulation gives this home the strength that no other home has," he said.

Behind a door on the upper level of the home is what keeps Hunters Point off the grid. The Sonnen battery keeps homes up and running when local electricity is down.

"Solar panels are producing 5,000 watts. The house is consuming 1200 watts. The battery is fully charged. The grid… we are taking no power from the grid, we are pushing power back to the grid," said Gobuty.

Gobuty showed FOX 13 solar panels affixed to a standing seam steel roof.

"There are no penetrations whatsoever to the roof, and also the advantage is any kind of under air that will come under the solar panels, there will be no lift because of the standing seam steel roof."

Soil was added to the community, bringing the homes 17 feet above sea level.

Each garage has a hurricane vent and other amenities to help keep floodwaters out.

Residents like Tod Ellis said the sustainability and resiliency of the community gives him peace of mind.

"You never say never, but we do feel pretty comfortable," said Ellis.

Gobuty said it’s only the beginning.

"If we can build more homes like this, this will be the home of the future," he said.

