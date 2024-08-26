Cosplayers wear costumes inspired by their favorite characters at Tampa Bay Comic Convention

If you walked around downtown this past weekend, superheroes, evil villains and science-fiction characters probably surrounded you at some point as the annual Tampa Bay Comic Convention took place.

"The excitement, the energy, seeing everybody around having their pictures taken, it's just a great, amazing time," Blaire Johnson said.

Johnson, dressed like an original Ghostbuster, visited from Chicago. She was joined by fellow Ghostbuster, Oscar Rangel, as they roamed the main convention floor.

"Trying to get as movie accurate as we can, spent most of the time on the proton packs. It's a matter of getting all the parts, taking apart VCRs and anything else we can get our hands on," Rangel said.

North Port’s Benjamin Ranney suited up as Iron Man, in a costume that he says took 800-900 hours to create.

"I saw a lot of cool cosplay and everything like that. I just wanted to be a part of it. I didn't want to go to the store, I wanted something of my own," Ranney said.

With light-up pulsers and a mask that moves by itself, Ranney gets stopped a lot by eager picture takers.

"It just brings me a smile. It's really fun. It's a lot to be able to make someone's day," he said.

Hundreds of vendors are hoping to catch both cosplayers and other attendees’ attention. Oil painter Brett Woods is a relative newcomer to the convention scene. His booth is full of paintings inspired by Lord of the Rings and Star Wars.

"It's been pretty surreal. I never thought I would be doing something like this," Woods said.

With his wood-burned and paper-burned pieces, Randy Procter says he loves being surrounded by his fellow "nerds".

"It's been a dream of mine, and I've had many jobs to get here. I'll hand burn freehand designs on wood and I started doing them on paper as well. Usually takes about 15 to 20 hours to get one of those done. Really low heat, but really intricate detail, all done by my hands," Procter explained.

Fans also had the chance to meet comic book artists and writers. Matthew Finneman, of St. Pete, had a Harley Quinn and Power Girl comic signed by local comic book creators Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner.

"Knowing that they're from where you are, it just kind of makes you feel a little more proud every time you pick up something of theirs, just can't go wrong with it," Finneman said.

