Costa Rican trial begins for man accused of killing Florida woman

She traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday, but Carla Stefaniak never made it back home. Monday, the trial began for the man accused of killing the American tourist who once lived in Tampa.

Stefaniak's family lawyers say her family was crushed by the loss and want to see the strongest sentence handed down to the person, or people, who took her away. Meanwhile, the defense argues that the real killer is still outside the courtroom.

Stefaniak disappeared November 27, 2018, the day before she was to return home to the United States. Days later, her body was found.

"Always in search of the truth and in search for those, because it is plural, who committed such an abominable crime," Stefaniak's father, Carlos Caicedo said to a Noticias Repretel reporter after landing in Costa Rica.

The accused killer is 32-year-old Bismarck Espinoza Martinez, a Nicaraguan security guard who worked at the Airbnb Stefaniak had been renting. Monday, the prosecutor said that on the night of November 27, 2018, Espinoza Martinez entered Stefaniak's villa.

"And, once inside, attacked with a weapon, causing seven stab wounds at the neck and face," said Prosecutor David Padilla.

In all, 14 witnesses are expected to testify, including the Airbnb property owner and Caicedo. Monday, a cleaning worker recalled the night after Stefaniak's body was found. She said Espinoza Martinez's mother got a distraught call from her son's wife that he'd confessed to the killing.

Stefaniak's family lawyers are adamant that this crime was sexually-motivated and premeditated. They believe the defendant didn't act alone.

"They fell into despair and depression after being told that, yes, the person found was Carla," family attorney, David Hernandez told the court.

The defense agreed that one person could not have committed the crime. They argue that Espinoza Martinez is innocent and was affected by "important gaps" in the handling of the investigation.

Ahead of the trial, Stefaniak's close friend vowed to do everything in his power to get justice.

"If I am called to testify," Greg Zwolinski said, "I'll do whatever it takes. I want to make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone else. It's the only thing I can do at this point."

This trial is expected to last at least a week. If convicted, Espinoza Martinez could face up to 66 years in prison.