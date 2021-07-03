County by county sandbag locations for Elsa

HERNANDO COUNTY

In preparation for Hurricane Elsa, a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following location. Please bring your own shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Boulevard

Spring Hill, FL 34609

This self-serve sandbag site will be remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

PINELLAS COUNTY

City of Gulfport

Self-service sandbags will be available from 8:00AM to 5:00PM, Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4 at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street South. There is 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

The City of Gulfport Information Call Center will open for preparedness questions beginning Sunday, July 4 at 8 a.m. Call 727-893-1000.



PASCO COUNTY

Four sandbag locations are open in Pasco County until further notice:



• W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

• Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio



Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

