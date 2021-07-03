Hurricane Elsa forecast remains uncertain as storm speeds along

Hurricane Elsa weakened slightly Saturday morning as it raced toward Hispaniola and Cuba, but forecasters say its long-range track may not be clear until it has passed those islands.

As of Saturday morning, the hurricane’s winds were down to 75 mph and it was speeding west-northwest at 31 mph. Its high speed was causing some shear, leading to the overnight weakening.

LINK: Track Hurricane Elsa on MyFoxHurricane.com

Elsa will likely weaken further to a tropical storm as it moves over Cuba on Sunday and Monday, slowing down in the process.

"Land interaction will cause it to weaken," FOX 13 meteorologist Tony Sadiku explained. "I know it’s moving very fast now but the models show that the storm will slow down as it moves into the western periphery of the steering currents."

There is still a lot of disagreement among the forecast models about where Elsa will go after that. Saturday, the models were trending more west, which puts Florida on the eastern side – or dirty side – of the storm.

"What we don’t want to be is on the eastern side of the storm. That gives us more of the impacts of wind and rain," Sadiku noted.

LINK: Track Hurricane Elsa on MyFoxHurricane.com

The official NHC forecast has Elsa emerging from Cuba as a tropical storm Monday afternoon. Until that happens, its impact on Florida may be tough to predict.

Advertisement

"This could be a minimal storm with minimal impacts or we could be talking about a minimal event," Sadiku added. "Stay with us over your holiday and check in."

