County leaders ask residents to be mindful of water usage ahead of Memorial Day holiday

The water system in Sarasota County is beginning to show signs of improvement after officials declared a state of emergency to restrict water usage for irrigation. County officials blame the lack of rain for recent record-setting water demand in the county.

As Memorial Day approaches, county leaders in Sarasota, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties are asking residents to conserve water.

"It is a finite resource we just can’t use as much water as everyone wants all the time," said David Glicksberg, manager for Sustainable Water Resources in Hillsborough County.

Officials aren’t specifying how much water residents should or shouldn’t use, but they are asking people to be mindful of water usage and conserve when possible.

