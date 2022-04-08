Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens following motorcycle crash

article

An overnight crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed the Courtney Campbell Causeway, but reopened before the morning rush hour.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of the bridge's boat ramp. Tampa police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Both sides of the bridge remained closed while they investigate what led up to the crash. Before 6 a.m., all traffic lanes reopened.

Police did not say whether the driver of the vehicle was injured.