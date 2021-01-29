CPD: 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

Two people were hit by a car as they cross Court Street, just east of Missouri Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Both pedestrians were taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on scene and was coordinating with traffic homicide investigators.

Eastbound lanes will remain closed as the investigation is conducted.

