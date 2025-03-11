Man critically injured after being hit by car along Busch Blvd. in Tampa

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a car on Busch Blvd. in Tampa early Tuesday. It happened near Brooks St. east of Nebraska Ave. The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, Tampa police said.



A man is in critical condition at the hospital after Tampa police say he was hit by a car along a busy stretch of Busch Blvd. on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday along Busch Blvd. in the area of Brooks St. east of Nebraska Ave, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police responded to a crash on Busch Blvd. on Tuesday morning.

Officials said paramedics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, TPD said.

The investigation caused traffic delays along Busch Blvd. during the morning rush on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

The moments leading to the crash remain under investigation.

