I-75 north reopens after crash causes slowdowns past I-4 interchange
TAMPA, Fla. - The northbound lanes of I-75 are back open in Hillsborough County after a crash backed up traffic past the I-4 interchange on Friday.
Crews shut down the northbound side of I-75 south of Fowler Avenue before noon, causing significant delays.
The three left lanes reopened around 12:30 p.m., with crews clearing the rest of the scene before 1 p.m.
A crash I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up northbound traffic past the I-4 interchange on Friday.
No further details about the crash have been released, including whether anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
