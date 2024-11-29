Expand / Collapse search

I-75 north reopens after crash causes slowdowns past I-4 interchange

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  November 29, 2024 12:49pm EST
Hillsborough County
    TAMPA, Fla. - The northbound lanes of I-75 are back open in Hillsborough County after a crash backed up traffic past the I-4 interchange on Friday.

    Crews shut down the northbound side of I-75 south of Fowler Avenue before noon, causing significant delays.

    The three left lanes reopened around 12:30 p.m., with crews clearing the rest of the scene before 1 p.m.

    A crash I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up northbound traffic past the I-4 interchange on Friday.

    No further details about the crash have been released, including whether anyone was hurt.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

