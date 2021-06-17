Crash closes portion of McMullen Booth Road, sends 4 to hospital

All southbound lanes of McMullen Booth Road south of S.R. 580 closed Thursday morning following a crash that injured four people, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

It happened around 11 a.m.

Few details about the crash have been released, but officials say four people, including one who sustained life-threatening injuries, were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

Northbound traffic is not affected by the crash.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app