Deadly crash closes stretch of U.S. 41 in Sarasota

Sarasota police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian, shutting down U.S. 41 in both directions early Tuesday.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding along N Tamiami Trail at Gary St.

Police at the scene confirmed to FOX 13 that one person died.

All northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes until the road is back open.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.