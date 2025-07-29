Crash critically injures pedestrian in Pinellas Park

The Brief One person went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. The crash happened early Tuesday in the area of 49th St. N and Ulmerton Rd. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, according to investigators. No criminal charges are expected.



Pinellas Park police are investigating after a crash sent a pedestrian to the hospital with critical injuries early Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the crash happened in the area of 49th St. N and Ulmerton Rd.

Police say the pedestrian went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, according to investigators. No criminal charges are expected.

What we don't know:

No further details on the injured pedestrian's identity or the moments leading to the crash have been released.