Crash critically injures pedestrian in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police are investigating after a crash sent a pedestrian to the hospital with critical injuries early Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the crash happened in the area of 49th St. N and Ulmerton Rd.
Police say the pedestrian went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, according to investigators. No criminal charges are expected.
What we don't know:
No further details on the injured pedestrian's identity or the moments leading to the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.