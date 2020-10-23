Crash involving boat-hauler closes I-275 lanes in St. Pete

article

The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed in Pinellas County earlier this afternoon because of a crash involving a boat-hauling truck.

The scene of the crash is near the 30th Avenue North overpass in St. Petersburg. The view from FDOT cameras showed the boat across the southbound lanes of the interstate.

No traffic appeared to be getting by until a few lanes reopened at about 1:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or any injuries.

