Crash shuts down Busch Blvd. near Busch Gardens in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a serious crash that has all lanes blocked along a busy stretch of Busch Blvd. on Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, investigators responded to a "crash with life-threatening injuries" at Busch Blvd. and 42nd St.
Busch Blvd. is closed both eastbound and westbound from 40th St. to 42nd St., with TPD saying the road could remain shut down for several hours.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.
